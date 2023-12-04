VDL Groep has acquired Rena Electronica

Rena Electronica develops and produces electronics, among others for LED products, in different markets. As a result of this acquisition, VDL particularly sees synergy benefits with VDL TBP Electronics, the subsidiary based in Dirksland and Eindhoven, which specialises in the assembly of high-quality electronics.

"Our ambition is to be a one-stop-shop industrial partner. Besides our competencies in the field of mechanics and software, with VDL TBP Electronics in our ranks, we have taken a big step forward in the field of electronics. With Rena Electronica's skilled employees and the high-quality machines, we are further expanding our production capacity, enabling us to better fulfil the increasing demands of our clients," says President & CEO of VDL Groep Willem van der Leegte in a press release.

Rena Electronica has a turnover of EUR 12 million and over 50 employees. The company has invested in capacity expansion over the past years and has room for further growth. Due to a lack of available capacity, VDL TBP Electronics, with over 170 employees and an annual turnover of EUR 50 million, is approaching the limits of growth. Adding Rena's muscles and high-quality machines will boost VDL's production capacity.