VDL Groep has acquired Rena Electronica
Dutch industrial manufacturing company VDL Groep is strengthening its position in electronics with the acquisition of Rena Electronica from Zundert.
Rena Electronica develops and produces electronics, among others for LED products, in different markets. As a result of this acquisition, VDL particularly sees synergy benefits with VDL TBP Electronics, the subsidiary based in Dirksland and Eindhoven, which specialises in the assembly of high-quality electronics.
"Our ambition is to be a one-stop-shop industrial partner. Besides our competencies in the field of mechanics and software, with VDL TBP Electronics in our ranks, we have taken a big step forward in the field of electronics. With Rena Electronica's skilled employees and the high-quality machines, we are further expanding our production capacity, enabling us to better fulfil the increasing demands of our clients," says President & CEO of VDL Groep Willem van der Leegte in a press release.
Rena Electronica has a turnover of EUR 12 million and over 50 employees. The company has invested in capacity expansion over the past years and has room for further growth. Due to a lack of available capacity, VDL TBP Electronics, with over 170 employees and an annual turnover of EUR 50 million, is approaching the limits of growth. Adding Rena's muscles and high-quality machines will boost VDL's production capacity.
“By becoming part of VDL Groep we will be able to grow further in added value innovative solutions together”, adds Jochem Winkelman, general manager of Rena Electronica. “This acquisition ensures long term continuity for our clients and employees.”