Semiconductor equipment billings down 11% in Q3

The total represents an 11% drop year on year, and a 1% fall over Q2. However, SEMI remains optimistic thanks to strong spending from China and demand for mature-node technologies - "a sign of the industry's resilience and growth potential in the long run.”

The new Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report revealed that year on year Q3 2023 billings were down in all global regions apart from China, where there was significant growth. For example, Q3 2022 billing in Taiwan was USD 7.28 billion against USD 3.77 billion a year later. That's a 48% fall. In China, the comparitive figures were USD 7.78 billion and USD 11.06 billion – a 42% rise.

© SEMI Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics