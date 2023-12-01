SEMI unveils low-carbon energy body in Asia Pac

The partners believe there is currently a lack of emissions plans and actions in Asia Pac. An analysis by McKinsey & Company concluded that the industry is not on track to limit emissions to the extent required under the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The EC will therefore engage in roundtables and fact-finding sessions to accelerate investment in the space. Initial sponsors include:

Applied Materials

AMD

ASE

ASML

JSR

Lam Research

Macquarie Group

Samsung Electronics

TotalEnergies

TSMC