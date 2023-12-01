SEMI unveils low-carbon energy body in Asia Pac
SEMI and the Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC) have created the Energy Collaborative (EC) to advance low-carbon energy sources in the Asia-Pacific region.
The partners believe there is currently a lack of emissions plans and actions in Asia Pac. An analysis by McKinsey & Company concluded that the industry is not on track to limit emissions to the extent required under the 2015 Paris Agreement.
The EC will therefore engage in roundtables and fact-finding sessions to accelerate investment in the space. Initial sponsors include:
- Applied Materials
- AMD
- ASE
- ASML
- JSR
- Lam Research
- Macquarie Group
- Samsung Electronics
- TotalEnergies
- TSMC
"The semiconductor value chain and its downstream partners and customers have a pivotal role to play in the acceleration of low-carbon energy installations, due to their scale in high-priority markets and the extent to which they will drive growth in future energy demands," said Ajit Manocha, President and CEO of SEMI. "To reach the emissions reductions goals of the sector, a step function change in ambition and action is required. The EC is focused on that goal – increasing the pace and scaling of access to low-carbon energy."