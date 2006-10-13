Arrow Electronics Ranks in Top 100<br>on InformationWeek 500

Arrow Electronics, Inc. today announced that it ranked 37th on the 2006 InformationWeek 500, a prestigious listing of the most innovative users of information technology in the United States.

"The InformationWeek 500 honors today's leading companies who set the benchmark for business technology strategies and projects," said InformationWeek publishing director, Fritz Nelson. "The companies on our list are some of the most innovative users of technology."



Vincent Melvin, vice president and chief information officer, Arrow Electronics, Inc., stated, "Arrow's history of utilizing technology to accelerate improvements in business processes ensures our continued leadership in creating value for customers and suppliers. We are pleased to have been recognized among the country's top 100 most innovative users of information technology on this year's InformationWeek 500 listing."



The magazine selected Arrow for this honor based on the complex transformation of Arrow's global communications network.



For the past 18 years InformationWeek has identified and honored the nation's most innovative users of information technology with its annual listing. The list is unique among corporate rankings because it spotlights the power of innovation in information technology, rather than simply identifying the biggest IT spenders.