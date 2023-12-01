Lumotive expands global partner network for lidar tech
Optical semiconductor specialist Lumotive has added new distribution partners across China, South Korea, and Europe. It says the expansion will meet demand for its next-gen 3D sensing solutions.
US-based Lumotive specialises in optical semiconductors that enable Lidar 2.0 for consumer, mobility, and industrial markets. It says its Light Control Metasurface (LCM) innovation 'enables the world's first software-defined lidar with digital beam steering capabilities".
Demand for LCM is growing so now Lumotive has signed deals with distribution partners: Macnica Cytech, Uniquest and Redtree Solutions. Lumotive says the new channels with provide better access to rapidly growing overseas markets, strong relationships with local electronics manufacturers, and the ability to devise tailored solutions meeting region-specific needs. They will also make the supply chain of LM10 more efficient.
"With the LM10 proving its unmatched capabilities for precise, reliable 3D sensing, our priority now is to ensure its availability worldwide," said Sam Heidari, CEO of Lumotive. "Our expanded partner network propels this mission, allowing us to provide an unmatched level of sales and technical support globally. We're proud to collaborate with these industry-leading companies as we drive mass adoption of LCM technology across industrial, consumer, and mobility sectors."