Lumotive expands global partner network for lidar tech

US-based Lumotive specialises in optical semiconductors that enable Lidar 2.0 for consumer, mobility, and industrial markets. It says its Light Control Metasurface (LCM) innovation 'enables the world's first software-defined lidar with digital beam steering capabilities".

Demand for LCM is growing so now Lumotive has signed deals with distribution partners: Macnica Cytech, Uniquest and Redtree Solutions. Lumotive says the new channels with provide better access to rapidly growing overseas markets, strong relationships with local electronics manufacturers, and the ability to devise tailored solutions meeting region-specific needs. They will also make the supply chain of LM10 more efficient.