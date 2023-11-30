US confirms program to protect domestic semiconductor IP

The Commerce Department’s U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) says the aim of the scheme is to fast track the examination of IP applications relating to 'processes and apparatuses for manufacturing semiconductor devices, will be advanced out of turn for examination (accorded special status) until a first action'.

The USPTO will begin accepting petitions to participate in the program today (Friday, December 1, 2023). The pilot program will be available until December 2, 2024, or until the USPTO accepts 1,000 grantable petitions.