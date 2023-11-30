Aoshikang set to open new PCB production base in Thailand

During the ceremony, Aoshikang chairman Cheng Yong emphasised that the construction of the production base in Thailand holds strategic importance for Aoshikang, as it will further fortify the company's competitive edge and market presence.

Sundell Technology was established back in February 2023 and is located in the Lokgana Industrial Park in Ayutthaya, Thailand. The company's new PCB production base in Thailand is situated within an hour's drive from the Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports.

The company says that this marks a significant step in Aoshikang's strategy of production diversification and global layout. Sundell Technology will better serve global customers and represents Aoshikang's first foray into creating an overseas manufacturing platform-

Sundell Technology occupies approximately 200 acres, with an additional 200 acres reserved for future expansion. The first phase of construction has a capacity of 1.2 million square feet per month, and the second phase will double this capacity to 2.4 million square feet per month.

The products mainly cover sectors such as automotive electronics, notebooks, communication networks, servers, switches, and energy. The investment budget is expected to be less than RMB 1.2 billion (USD 170 million), with the first phase of construction expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.