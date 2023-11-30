Ciena invests in US manufacturing with Flex

Ciena is expected to start production of what is dubbed the industry’s first pluggable optical line terminals (OLTs) as well as its optical network units (ONU) at a currently unnamed Flex factory in the US in mid-2024.

Ciena’s investments will support the US government’s Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) projects, create new jobs and help broadband service providers comply with the Build America, Buy America (BABA) requirements.

“As stewards of the digital networks that underpin our lives, we are excited to announce the first U.S.-based manufacture of our unique pluggable optical line terminal (OLT) solution. We take immense pride in advancing American innovation and strengthening domestic supply chains. We look forward to continuing to work closely with the NTIA and Department of Commerce to advance its mission to connect the unconnected and create greater opportunities for all communities,” Gary Smith, President and CEO, Ciena in a press release.

This domestic expansion builds on a 20-year global relationship.Flex will provide advanced manufacturing capabilities, including specialised optical transceiver assembly, and supply chain services, which will enable Ciena to quickly ramp high-volume production of its pluggable OLTs and ONUs at scale.