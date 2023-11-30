AG Express completes US facility expansion

The facility in Des Moines, Iowa, expanded by almost double, now spans 28,000 square feet, and serves as the company’s corporate headquarters, and houses its manufacturing and repair center, a press release reads.

“With the completion of our expanded Des Moines facility, Ag Express is ushering in a new era of innovation and service excellence, reinforcing our commitment to American manufacturing. We are proud to play a role in supporting agriculture, the backbone of our nation’s economy," said Craig Murphy, President of Ag Express Electronics, in the press release.

AG Express employs 175 people in the USA, of them 68 are located at the Des Moines facility. The expansion is said to have created employment opportunities, allowing the company to add 15 new positions, with the ability to add 25 more jobs in the future.

Ag Express Electronics specialises in construction of custom electrical wire harnesses for a range of agriculture equipment. Additionally, the company offers repair and services for agricultural electronics equipment.