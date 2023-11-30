AG Express completes US facility expansion
Ag Express Electronics, a provider of custom electrical wire harnesses and agricultural electronics services, has completed a major expansion and modernization of its Des Moines, Iowa, facility.
The facility in Des Moines, Iowa, expanded by almost double, now spans 28,000 square feet, and serves as the company’s corporate headquarters, and houses its manufacturing and repair center, a press release reads.
“With the completion of our expanded Des Moines facility, Ag Express is ushering in a new era of innovation and service excellence, reinforcing our commitment to American manufacturing. We are proud to play a role in supporting agriculture, the backbone of our nation’s economy," said Craig Murphy, President of Ag Express Electronics, in the press release.
AG Express employs 175 people in the USA, of them 68 are located at the Des Moines facility. The expansion is said to have created employment opportunities, allowing the company to add 15 new positions, with the ability to add 25 more jobs in the future.
Ag Express Electronics specialises in construction of custom electrical wire harnesses for a range of agriculture equipment. Additionally, the company offers repair and services for agricultural electronics equipment.
"Our team is excited to operate from this cutting-edge facility, equipped with the latest technology to enhance our manufacturing and repair capabilities. We are dedicated to delivering exceptional products and services to our customers, and this facility positions us to achieve that goal with even greater efficiency," said Eric Randolph, Chief Operations Officer at AG Express, in the press release.