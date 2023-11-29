ESCATEC names new Chief Executive Officer

Albin started his tenure with the company back in 2013. Albin’s journey with ESCATEC encompasses experiences as a Board member, Executive Director, contributor as the Leader of Mergers and Acquisitions, and in his previous role as Chief Sales Officer.

The appointment of Albin as CEO will ensure a seamless and steady handover of leadership responsibilities with a well-planned transition alongside Sebak over the next four months.

ESCATEC has a longstanding tradition of being a family-centric enterprise. Albin will continue this legacy, maintaining the ethos that has made the organisation a welcoming and nurturing environment for all.

"As the son of the founder, I have had the privilege of witnessing our business from the early days and of course actively participating in its growth over the past decades. My roles as Executive Director, Board Member, and Leader in M&A and Business Development, have given me profound insights which I believe will equip me to lead the organisation effectively. I am dedicated to ensuring quality, timely delivery, exceptional customer service, and the sustained development of our Group, infusing it with renewed vitality," says Albin in a press release.

ESCATEC has been in rapid expansion mode, making major investments to acquire technologies and capabilities, as well as expanding its global design and production footprint. The Group currently has a workforce of 2500-plus employees with production facilities in Malaysia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and the Czech Republic, with additional strategic partnerships in Croatia and the United States.