Amphenol Invotec achieves ISO/IEC 27001 certification

The certification demonstrates that the company has put an effective system in place to manage risks related to the security, integrity, and confidentiality of the data it handles and owns.

Amphenol Invotec’s key markets include the aerospace, defence, avionics, industrial, communications, energy, automotive, and security sectors.

The ISO/IEC 27001 standard covers information security management systems. In order to gain ISO/IEC 27001 certification, companies must prove that they meet a clear set of standards related to establishing, maintaining and continually improving how they manage their data. Working to achieve ISO/IEC 207001 certification helps companies become more risk-aware, highlight operational weaknesses, and comply with industry-recognised best practice guidelines around information security, cyber-resilience and preparing for new threats.