Amphenol Invotec achieves ISO/IEC 27001 certification
PCB manufacturer Amphenol Invotec says that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001 certification for its information security management.
The certification demonstrates that the company has put an effective system in place to manage risks related to the security, integrity, and confidentiality of the data it handles and owns.
Amphenol Invotec’s key markets include the aerospace, defence, avionics, industrial, communications, energy, automotive, and security sectors.
The ISO/IEC 27001 standard covers information security management systems. In order to gain ISO/IEC 27001 certification, companies must prove that they meet a clear set of standards related to establishing, maintaining and continually improving how they manage their data. Working to achieve ISO/IEC 207001 certification helps companies become more risk-aware, highlight operational weaknesses, and comply with industry-recognised best practice guidelines around information security, cyber-resilience and preparing for new threats.
“Information security plays a crucial role in the success and reputation of our business. In today's digital arena, we are faced with ever-changing threats that can compromise sensitive data and disrupt operations. As an international PCB manufacturer, it is vital that we continue to ensure the safety of our systems and infrastructure. Certification to ISO/IEC 27001 is therefore a major accomplishment for Amphenol Invotec and a testament to our ability to preserve the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information to all our stakeholders,” says Mark Mills, IT and Engineering Manager at Amphenol Invotec in a press release.