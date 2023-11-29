Variosystems doubles capacities in Sri Lanka

Variosystems now has access to 30,000 square meters for the high-volume production of high-quality electronics and wire harness solutions, and by doubling its production capacity in Sri Lanka, the company is setting the course for further global growth.

On November 24, 2023, one and a half years after the start of construction, the electronics service partner opened the new building in Badalgama. The largest location of the group, in addition to the high-volume electronics and wire harness production, space for sales, purchasing, logistics, test engineering, and quality management services.

“The location in Sri Lanka is a central component of our vision. We want to support international customers with local supply chains, competitive prices, and global quality standards – true to our motto ‘co-creating leading innovators.’ Through the expansion, we are strengthening our presence in the growing Asian market and our global electronics supply chain,” says Stephan Sonderegger, CEO of Variosystems, in a press release.

The Swiss company has been operating in Sri Lanka since 1998 and the Badalgama location in the north of Colombo was opened in 2013. It currently has more than 1,300 employees. The expansion will create around 600 further jobs over the next three years.