UK electronics manufacturer completes MBO

Mariam Smith spearheaded the management buyout of the Loughborough-based company, with the help of KBS Corporate. Now, the sight is set on growth and innovation.

Datalink Electronics has been in business since 1983 and provides a variety of integrated design and production services to customers ranging from multinational PLCs to start-up businesses.

The two shareholders, Eric Luckwell and Ian Wilson, decided the time had come for them to retire and instructed KBS to orchestrate a sale process, during which it became clear that an MBO led by Mariam would be the ideal solution, a press release from KBS reads.

Mariam sees the MBO as a springboard for a strategic shift. She highlights the infusion of new people, machinery, and a streamlined structure after having effectively run the company for the past twelve months. According to a separate news release, the MBO provides more autonomy, allowing the company to focus on key areas such as talent acquisition and equipment investment. This enhanced autonomy is set to reshape the company's strategic direction, resulting in a more dynamic and responsive organisation.

More specifically, Mariam sees significant changes in Datalink’s approach to innovation and product development. Recognising R&D as a growth area, the company is actively seeking new talent to bolster its capabilities. Having already secured a number of design contracts, Datalink – in its post-buyout phase – is accelerating its R&D journey as the company looks to ensure a competitive edge in the ever-changing electronics industry.

Moreover, The post-buyout strategy includes exploring new partnerships and collaborations that align with the company's growth objectives.