North American PCB industry sales Up 3.9% in October

PCB bookings in October were up 14.9% compared to the same month last year. October bookings were down 8.7% compared to the preceding month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 0.97.

“PCB shipments for October were slightly better than expectations,” says Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist, in a press release. “Weaker orders for the month suppressed the book-to-bill. Orders over the last three months are 20 percent below last year's levels.”