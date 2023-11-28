Major Electronics b.v. invests in new Viscom system

With the new Viscom system, the company can perform highly accurate inspection measurements that reveal all possible defects. Component presence, type, polarity, co-planitary check and the quality of solder joints of SMD and conventional components are all inspected by a total of nine cameras that form a high-resolution image and measure height differences as small as 0.5 microns.

"Our current AOI machine needed replacement and we had clear criteria for our new machine," says Klaas Schaper and Douwe Rienstra, directors of Major Electronics, in a press release. "During our selection process, numerous manufacturers were visited and ultimately several distinguishing factors made us decide to select Viscom. These included features such as the solid and structured programming method, the ease of use, clear qualification process, the large install base and the professional approach of both Viscom and Smd-Tec."

All Viscom machines are 100% developed and manufactured in Hanover, Germany. From the hardware including the construction of cameras and X-ray tubes. Major Electronics b.v. new system was supplied through Smd-Tec.