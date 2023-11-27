Delvitech wants to revolutionise the optical inspection industry

Swiss-based Delvitech, is a designer, producer, and implementor of 3D Automatic Optical Inspection (AOI) systems for assembled PCBs.

The company is looking to revolutionise the optical inspection industry a flexible and environmentally friendly solution that increases efficiency and cost-effectiveness while also minimising raw material waste and CO2 emissions.

Wei-Lung Chen made it clear in the Evertiq interview that the company has big ambitions for growth in the future. This should come as no surprise given Delvitech's ongoing rapid development and recent decision to enter the Asia-Pacific market by starting production of automated optical inspection systems in India. Wie-Lung Chen explained that this move was primarily motivated by the enormous potential of the Indian market.