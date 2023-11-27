GPV adds new equipment to Danish operations

The EMS provider has invested in a new wave soldering machine, an Ersa Powerflow Ultra, helping the company to ensure efficient deliveries to customers. Un an update on LinkedIn the company says that the new wave soldering machine at GPV Electronics in Aars, DK, has had a significant impact on the company's operations and is a great improvement compared to the previous machine.

“The new machine has transformed the way we work and really increased our efficiency. For example, we have moved one PCBA from the selective soldering machine to the new wave soldering machine. For this PCBA, we have reduced throughput time from five hours for a cassette to just one hour,” says Niels Bach, Managing Director at GPV Electronics DK.

With the new machine, GPV has access to three different pre-heaters including heating from top, offering more power for demanding products; wide wave soldering, making it possible to increase conveyor speed; automatic tin feeder, ensuring uniform wave height; loader & un-loader, making it possible to run more boards at the same time through the machine ; and a programmable flux station