Intertek opens new battery centre of excellence Italy

The new centre was officially opened in late September and features technologies for battery and energy storage systems testing.

The 500 square metre facility is equipped with battery cyclers, climatic and salt spray chambers, vibration plans, and mechanical testing equipment as well as two ATEX certified anti-fire containers and a dedicated altitude test chamber, enabling it to meet testing needs for transportation and storage safety, functional safety, and performance for a wide range of cells and battery packs.

As one of the world’s fastest-growing industry sectors, the battery market is estimated to reach EUR 135 billion globally and EUR 35 billion in the EU by 2030.

This new facility in Italy complements Intertek’s existing European battery centres of excellence in the Nordics, UK, and Germany, allowing the company to bring its expertise from more mature battery markets to Italy and the wider South Europe region. The Italian team will be supporting businesses in sectors such as automotive, transportation, energy, and consumer goods.