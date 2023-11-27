BMZ and AGCO team up to tackle the farming industry

The cooperation is founded on a shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the promotion of electric and autonomous technologies in agriculture. By leveraging AGCO's expertise in agricultural machinery and BMZ's battery technology, this collaboration aims to address the challenges of modern agriculture while reducing the industry's environmental footprint.

Through the cooperation, the companies have developed a battery electric tractor. AGCO and BMZ embarked on a joint mission to design and manufacture the Fendt e100 Vario Battery Electric Tractor – specifically tailored for heavy-duty farming operations and an alternative to traditional diesel-powered equipment.