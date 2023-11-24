Shennan targets overseas markets with new Thailand facility

Shennan is a major supplier of radio frequency amplifier PCBs for wireless base stations. Currently, around 40% of its PCB business revenue comes from overseas sales. But the firm is now aiming to boost this percentage. It has announced plans to set up a local JV to build new PCB plant in the Rojana Industrial Park in Thailand.

Shennan offers printed circuit boards, packaging substrates, and electronic assemblies. The company caters to the communication equipment, aerospace electronics, and medical equipment markets.

