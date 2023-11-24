US assigns $3bn to domestic advanced packaging sector

The new funding is part of the US's “Vision for the National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program” (NAPMP) - one of four CHIPS for America R&D schemes to bolster the country's domestic semiconductor industry.

Advanced packaging is considered a strategically important sector. The technique places multiple chips with diverse functions on a substrate in two or three dimensions at extremely fine dimensions. It results in performance gains and power savings far greater than can be achieved with conventionally packaged chips on a printed circuit board.

The US advanced packaging sector is relatively under developed, so this USD 3 billion program will support projects that focus on:

Materials and substrates

Equipment, tools and processes

Power delivery and thermal management

Photonics and connectors

A chiplet ecosystem

Co-design for test, repair, security, interoperability and reliability