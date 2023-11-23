Jaltek and SG Automotive form strategic partnership﻿

Jaltek, which is based in Bedfordshire, UK, operates out of an AS9100 and ISO 13485 certified facility. The company focuses on low to medium-volume, high-mix product profiles for a range of industries. Its services include conceptual design, PCBA layout, fast turnaround NPI, manufacturing and testing of PCBA's and final product assembly.

"I am pleased that we've found a top-tier professional partner within the European Union who aligns perfectly with our goals and sustained growth across sectors. With SG Automotive's extensive experience we can now cater to customers seeking IATF 16949 certification and a stellar track record in this sector," says Steve Pittom, CEO of Jaltek, in a press release.

SG Automotive operates out of a 3.000 square metre facility, equipped with four SMT lins and one THT line, located in Slovenske Konjice in northeastern Slovenia. The company is mostly known for its focus on the automotive industry, having more than 20 years of experience under its belt in the development and production of automotive LED lights, wire harnesses, and other electronic components designed especially for the automotive industry. Now, however, the company is diversifying itself.

"Our new colleagues from the UK surprised us with their impressive customer and product portfolio. They excel in a number of diverse industries including Medical, Defence & Aerospace, Homeland Security, and Clean Energy," says Klaus Schuster, CEO of SG Automotive, in the press release.

Schuster continues to say that SG Automotive currently has a team of 100 employees generating an annual turnover of approximately EUR 20 million.