© IPC
Electronics Production |
North American EMS industry down 7.4% in October
Total North American EMS shipments in October 2023 were down 7.4% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, October shipments decreased 0.5%, reports the IPC.
EMS bookings in October decreased 19.5% year-over-year and decreased 4.8% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.23.
“EMS bookings were weak for the second consecutive month. The year-to-date trend for bookings declined to its lowest level of the year,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC chief economist, in a press release.