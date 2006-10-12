Celestica close UK site, axe 600

Staff at Celestica, based at Castle Farm Campus, Priorslee, the UK were told yesterday they would be made redundant.

The full workforce will be axed, 340 permanent staff at the site and a further 325 agency workers. The company as lost one of its biggest contracts and has been unable to secure further contracts to save the jobs during a 90-day consultation and now the site will close.