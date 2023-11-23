BECOM opens its new factory in Heyuan, China

BECOM states in a press release that the new factory will specialise in the production of electronic components.

"Our new production center in Heyuan represents another stage in our journey towards continuous innovation and excellence in electronics manufacturing. The implementation of latest technology and production systems enables us to meet the highest quality standards and fulfill the increasing demands of our customers in the automotive, medical and transportation industries," the company writes in a press release.

With the new production center in Heyuan, China, BECOM has access to 3,000 new square metres and two new SMT lines, the company states in an emailed response to Evertiq. The target sectors for the facility will be Industriel, Automotive and Medical.

Some 40 employees will work at the new facility and BECOM says it has invested some EUR 4 million in the project