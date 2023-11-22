Ford lowers job count and capacity at US EV plant

Ford was previously set to employ 2 500 people at the BlueOval Battery Park Michigan in Marshall. The company yesterday revised the head count to "more than 1 700 good-paying American jobs". The company has also lowered the battery plant's production capacity from the originally planned 35 GWh to 20 GWh.

Ford states that while they remain "bullish" on its long-term strategy for electric vehicles, the company re-timing and resizing some investments, a press release reads.

"We are pleased to confirm we are moving ahead with the Marshall project, consistent with the Ford+ plan for growth and value creation. However, we are right-sizing as we balance investment, growth, and profitability. The facility will now create more than 1,700 good-paying American jobs to produce a planned capacity of approximately 20 GWh."

Ford still expects BlueOval Battery Park Michigan to be the first of Ford’s battery plants of this kind when it begins producing LFP battery cells starting in 2026.

The company made the announcement on Februay 13, 2023 that it is investing $3.5 billion to build the country’s first automaker-backed LFP battery plant, offering customers a second battery technology within Ford’s EV lineup.