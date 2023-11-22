Renesas extends tender offer for acquisition of Sequans

The tender offer was previously scheduled to expire at one minute after 11:59 P.M., New York City time, on November 21, 2023. According to a company press release the tender offer has been extended until one minute after 11:59 P.M., New York City time, on December 6, 2023, unless the tender offer is further extended or earlier terminated.

The tender offer was extended to allow additional time for the satisfaction of the remaining closing conditions of the tender offer, including, but not limited to, regulatory approvals.

The proposed acquisition of Sequans is the latest effort by Renesas to expand its offering of connectivity products through strategic acquisitions, including the purchases of Dialog, Celeno and, most recently, Panthronics. Renesas and Sequans have been collaborating since 2020 to deliver full-scale solutions that combine Renesas’ embedded processors and analog front-end products with Sequans’ wireless chipsets for massive IoT and broadband IoT applications.