ABB secures €500 million EIB loan for electrification R&D

Global electricity demand is growing 10 times faster than other energy sources according to the International Energy Agency. Addressing this increasing demand in the context of the energy transition, ABB plans to use the EIB funding to design and develop next-gen electrical distribution solutions. Development efforts will include solid-state circuit breakers, eco-friendly switchgear, and technology that enhances building efficiency and automation.

ABB’s solutions are used for example in commercial buildings, industrial operations or microgrids. ABB states that the funding will support R&D projects in Germany, Italy, the Czech Republic, Finland, Norway, Poland, Switzerland and several other European countries.