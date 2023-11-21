Inission names new CEO for Stockholm and Västerås operations

© Inission – Ari Kemppainen

Ari is a Technology Licentiate in Heat and Power technology from KTH and most recently came from the role of interim consultant at Enroad Consulting AB. He brings with him many years of experience from leading positions in product development in global companies operating in power electronics, cooling and energy technology in industries such as renewable energy, telecom and datacom.

"Inission Stockholm is experiencing strong volume growth and strives to deepen customer relations. With my experiences from development and production of comprehensive solutions, I can contribute to developing the business. Working to meet the customer’s expectations is a lot about attitude, attention to detail and perseverance, work that can yield very good results when we are coordinated and share the same goal," says Ari Kemppainen, CEO of Inission Stockholm AB.

Inission Stockholm’s former CEO Christian Löfgren is moving on to a role in business development at Inission’s head office.