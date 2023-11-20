ABB opens its largest Swiss investment in over a decade

Following a two-year construction period, employees from R&D, sales and service, and project management and engineering are now moving into the building. The new site offers a total of 500 workplaces.

“This investment will help us reinforce ABB’s presence in Switzerland and invest in high-growth technologies of the future. The new multipurpose building is an important step in positioning us as the employer of choice and attracting the best talent and most experienced workforce in an age marked by skill shortages. We want to offer our employees a world-class environment that promotes innovation, pioneering spirit and sustainability,” said Nora Teuwsen, Country Holding Officer, ABB Switzerland in a press release.

Untersiggenthal is where ABB develops and manufactures solutions for motion technology in the areas of industrial processes, infrastructure and railways, as well as for applications in the field of renewable energy generation.

“Our new building is not just a symbol of our connection to the Baden region, but also an important step in strengthening our global center of excellence for power electronics. This key technology will help us boost energy efficiency and sustainability in future-focused markets like mobility, industry and renewables. We are proud that our Motion business area will make a meaningful contribution to these efforts,” adds Adrian Rothenbühler, Head of ABB Switzerland’s Motion business.

ABB has successfully built and expanded its Power Electronics business from Untersiggenthal over the years. Over the past five years, ABB has created close to 300 jobs at the location.