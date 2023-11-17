Average selling price for semiconductors rose 3.6% in 3Q

New data acquired by Digitimes from World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) found the average selling price (ASD) of USD 0.568 per unit was 3.6% up on Q2 and 11.6% up on the same period last year.

The WSTS metrics also revealed that global semiconductor market sales value in 3Q23 increased by 6.3% from Q2 but declined by 4.5% from 3Q22 to USD 134.7 billion. Meanwhile 237.1 billion units were sold during the 3Q23, up 2.6% quarter on quarter but down 14.4% year-on-year.

China remained the biggest regional market with USD 39.2 billion in sales for 3Q23. That's up 5.1% on the quarter and 9.4% up year on year. The US market increased by 13.9% quarterly to reach USD 35.4 billion, while Europe registered 2.4% quarterly growth on 3Q23 sales of USD 14.5 billion.