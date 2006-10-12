Material | October 12, 2006
Indium Corporation adds French distributor
Indium Corporation announced an expansion of its sales efforts in France with the addition of Accelonix Group, its newest distributor.
Accelonix is responsible for selling Indium Corporation¹s extensive line of Semiconductor Packaging Assembly Materials, Engineered Solders, and Materials for Wafer and Chip Bumping, as well as Solder Pastes, Fluxes, Cored Wire, and Underfills for non-PCB assembly.
Accelonix Group is located in France and has been introducing, selling, and supporting products in the French electronics market since 1984. Their expertise and high-performance technical team have given them the essential support and service strengths required by today¹s electronics assembly industry.
According to Alan Fairbairn, Market Development Manager for Indium¹s European Engineered Solders business, ³Accelonix has extensive knowledge of the microelectronics business in France, covering all market and application sectors. I have the highest regard for their expertise and professionalism and welcome them as an integral part of the European sales team.²
Indium Corporation is a four-time Frost & Sullivan Award-winning supplier of electronics assembly materials, including solder pastes, solder preforms, fluxes, Pb-Free solder alloys, underfill materials, die-attach materials, and more. The company is also the world¹s premiere supplier of commercial
grade and high-purity indium. Factories are located in the USA, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and China. Founded in 1934, the company is ISO 9001 registered.
