China is beefing up its wafer capacity

According to TrendForce’s research, there are currently 15 wafer fabs and production lines in China manufacturing 8-inch wafers. Additionally, eight new 8-inch fabs are currently under construction, and there is one more planned.

And that’s just the 8-inch fabs. TrendForce states that there are altogether 44 fabs (12-inch, 8-inch and 6-inch wafer fabs and production lines) operating in the country. These are also set to be joined by 22 new fabs that are currently under construction (12-inch and 8-inch).

Overall, by the end of 2024, China aims to establish 32 large fabs, and all of them with a focus on mature processes.

Status Company Name Location Current capacity (10,000 pieces/month) Planned capacity Completed SMIC S1 (FAB1,2,3) Shanghai 11.5 13.5 Completed SMIC FAB15 Shenzhen 4.4 7 Completed SMIC FAB7P2 Tianjin 9.5 18 Completed SMIC Jingchen - Shaoxing 4.25 10 Completed SMIC Ningbo N1 Ningbo 4.25 10 Completed SMIC Ningbo N2 Ningbo 1.5 1.5 Completed Huahong Group

(Huali Semiconductor) Fab1-3 Shanghai 17.8 18 Completed Hua Run Microelectronics - Chingqing 5.7 6.2 Completed Hua Run Microelectronics Wafer Plant 2 Wuxi 7.8 14 Completed Silan Micro (Silan Jixin) Fab1 Hangzhou 3.5 4 Completed Shanghai Xinxin - Shanghai 1.5 1.5 Completed Texas Instruments* - Chengdu 5 5 Completed TSMC FAB10 Shanghai 3.5 3.5 Completed Shanghai Advanced - Shanghai 2.3 2.3 Completed UMC - Hejian Technology - Suzhou 10 10 Inventory of semiconductor fabs in mainland China (8-inch/200mm)

*Texas Instruments' fab in Chengdu manufactures both 8-inch and 12-inch.

Status Company Name Location Current capacity (10,000 pieces/month) Planned capacity Under construction Huahong Group

(Huali Microelectronics) Fab9 Wuxi 0 8.3 Under construction Sienidm - Qingdao 3 5 Under construction Silan Micro (Silan Jixin) Fab2 Hangzhou 3.6 4 Under construction Jita Semiconductor - Shanghai 0 6 Under construction Yandong Microelectronics - Beijing 3 5 Under construction Smeic - Beijing 0.5 3 Planned Zkjx - Chengdu - - Under construction Huawei Technologies - Jilin 0.5 2 Under construction Haichen Semiconductor - Wuxi 1 10.5 Inventory of future semiconductor fabs in mainland China (8-inch/200mm)

*Huahong Group (Huali Microelectronics) future fab in Wuxi will manufacture both 8-inch and 12-inch.

Looking through TrendForce's research it becomes clear that SMIC is by far the company with the most existing capacity, as well as the company with the most projects currently under construction and planned capacity for the future.

China's mature process capacity is expected to increase from 29% this year to 33% by 2027, owing to policies and incentives promoting domestic production and IC development – and SMIC, HuaHong Group, and Nexchip are leading the effort.

Status Company Name Location Current capacity (10,000 pieces/month) Planned capacity Completed SMIC SN1 Shanghai 1.5 3.5 Completed SMIC B1(FAB4,6) Beijing 5.2 6 Completed SMIC B2A, B2B Beijing 6.2 10 Completed SMIC FAB16A Shenzhen 0 4 Completed Huahong Group

(Huali Semiconductor) Fab5 Shanghai 3.5 3.5 Completed Huahong Group

(Huali Semiconductor) Fab6 Shanghai 3 4 Completed Huahong Group

(Huali Semiconductor) Fab7 Wuxi 2.5 8 Completed Hua Run Microelectronics - Chonqing 2 3.5 Completed Nexchip N1,N2 Hefei 4 4 Completed YMTC Fab2 Wuhan 0 10 Completed YMTC Fab3 Wuhan 0 10 Completed Heifei Changxin Fab1 Heifei 4 12.5 Completed XMCWH Fab1 Wuhan 2.5 2.5 Completed XMCWH Fab2 Wuhan 2.5 11.5 Completed Silan Micro (Silan Jixin) Fab1 Xiamen 4 8 Completed Wen Tai-Anshi Semiconductor - Shanghai 3 10 Completed Ferrotec - Hangzhou 5 5 Completed Fujian Jinhua F1-F2 Quanzhou 0 6 Completed Samsung Fabx1 Xian 12 12 Completed Samsung Fabx2 Xian 8 20 Completed Intel Fabx68 Phase 2 Dalian 4 4 Completed SK Hynix HC1 Wuxi 10 10 Completed SK Hynix HC2 Wuxi 10 20 Completed Texas Instruments* - Chengdu 5 5 Completed TSMC NjFab16 Nanjing 2 2 Completed UMC Xiamen FAB12x Xiamen 2 5 Inventory of semiconductor fabs in mainland China (12-inch/300mm)

*Texas Instruments' fab in Chengdu manufactures both 8-inch and 12-inch.

Status Company Name Location Current capacity (10,000 pieces/month) Planned capacity Under construction SMIC SN2 Shanghai 0 3.5 Under construction SMIC East - Shanghai 0 10 Under construction SMIC B3P1 Beijing 0 10 Under construction SMIC FAB16B Shenzhen 0 10 Under construction SMIC Xiqing - Tianjin 0 10 Under construction SMIC Jingcheng - Shaoxing 0 1 Planned SMIC - Beijing 0 5 Planned SMIC - Beijing 0 5 Planned SMIC - Beijing 0 5 Planned Huahon Group

(Huali Microelectronics) Fab8 Wuxi 0 4 Planned Huahon Group

(Huali Microelectronics) Fab9 Wuxi 0 8.3 Under construction Hua Run Microelectronics - Shenzhen 0 48 Planned Nexchip N3 Hefei 0 4 Planned Nexchip N4 Hefei 0 4 Under construction YMTC Fab1 Wuhan 5 10 Planned Hefei Changxin/ GigaDevice - Hefei 0 12.5 Under construction Tsinghua Unigroup CD Chengdu 0 30 Under construction Yue Xin Semiconductor Phase 3 Guangzhou 2 4 Under construction Zenith Silicon Nansha Project Guangzhou 2 6 Under construction Sienidm Phase 2 Qingdao 3 8 Planned Silan Micro (Silan Jike) Fab2 Xiamen 0 8 Under construction Jita Semiconductor Lingang Phase 2 Shanghai 0 5 Planned Silergy - Qingdao 0 4 Under construction Cqaos CQ Chongqing 5 7 Inventory of future semiconductor fabs in mainland China (12-inch/300mm)

TrendForce further states that according to statistics, China currently operates 31 fabs in 12-inch – including those under construction with fixed capacity for 12-inch. The total monthly capacity is approximately 1.189 million wafers according to the researchers. However, these fabs have “more in the tank” in terms of capacity utilisation – which leaves room for expansion.

“Considering construction and future planning, it is anticipated that China will add 24 fabs in 12-inch in the next five years, with a planned monthly capacity of 2.223 million wafer capacity. Assuming all planned 12-inch wafer foundries achieve full production, by the end of 2026, the total monthly capacity of 12-inch in China will exceed 4.14 million wafer capacity, marking a 248.19% increase compared to the current capacity utilization rate,” TrendForce writes in the report.