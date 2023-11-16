Ad

© SMIC
Analysis |

China is beefing up its wafer capacity

Editor: Dennis Dahlgren

TrendForce has taken a deep dive into mainland China’s semiconductor manufacturing capacity, investigating the country's existing and future fab capacity.

According to TrendForce’s research, there are currently 15 wafer fabs and production lines in China manufacturing 8-inch wafers. Additionally, eight new 8-inch fabs are currently under construction, and there is one more planned.

And that’s just the 8-inch fabs. TrendForce states that there are altogether 44 fabs (12-inch, 8-inch and 6-inch wafer fabs and production lines) operating in the country. These are also set to be joined by 22 new fabs that are currently under construction (12-inch and 8-inch).

Overall, by the end of 2024, China aims to establish 32 large fabs, and all of them with a focus on mature processes.

StatusCompanyNameLocationCurrent capacity (10,000 pieces/month)Planned capacity
CompletedSMICS1 (FAB1,2,3) Shanghai11.513.5
CompletedSMICFAB15Shenzhen4.47
CompletedSMICFAB7P2Tianjin9.518
CompletedSMIC Jingchen-Shaoxing4.2510
CompletedSMIC NingboN1Ningbo4.2510
CompletedSMIC NingboN2Ningbo1.51.5
CompletedHuahong Group
(Huali Semiconductor)		Fab1-3Shanghai17.818
CompletedHua Run Microelectronics-Chingqing5.76.2
CompletedHua Run MicroelectronicsWafer Plant 2Wuxi7.814
CompletedSilan Micro (Silan Jixin)Fab1Hangzhou3.54
CompletedShanghai Xinxin-Shanghai1.51.5
CompletedTexas Instruments*-Chengdu55
CompletedTSMCFAB10Shanghai3.53.5
CompletedShanghai Advanced-Shanghai2.32.3
CompletedUMC - Hejian Technology-Suzhou1010
Inventory of semiconductor fabs in mainland China (8-inch/200mm)

*Texas Instruments' fab in Chengdu manufactures both 8-inch and 12-inch. 

StatusCompanyNameLocationCurrent capacity (10,000 pieces/month)Planned capacity
Under constructionHuahong Group 
(Huali Microelectronics)		Fab9Wuxi08.3
Under constructionSienidm-Qingdao35
Under constructionSilan Micro (Silan Jixin)Fab2Hangzhou3.64
Under constructionJita Semiconductor-Shanghai06
Under constructionYandong Microelectronics-Beijing35
Under constructionSmeic-Beijing0.53
PlannedZkjx-Chengdu--
Under constructionHuawei Technologies-Jilin0.52
Under constructionHaichen Semiconductor-Wuxi110.5
Inventory of future semiconductor fabs in mainland China (8-inch/200mm)

*Huahong Group (Huali Microelectronics) future fab in Wuxi will manufacture both 8-inch and 12-inch.

Looking through TrendForce's research it becomes clear that SMIC is by far the company with the most existing capacity, as well as the company with the most projects currently under construction and planned capacity for the future.

China's mature process capacity is expected to increase from 29% this year to 33% by 2027, owing to policies and incentives promoting domestic production and IC development – and SMIC, HuaHong Group, and Nexchip are leading the effort.  

StatusCompanyNameLocationCurrent capacity (10,000 pieces/month)Planned capacity
CompletedSMICSN1Shanghai1.53.5
CompletedSMICB1(FAB4,6)Beijing5.26
CompletedSMICB2A, B2BBeijing6.210
CompletedSMICFAB16AShenzhen04
CompletedHuahong Group
(Huali Semiconductor)		Fab5Shanghai3.53.5
CompletedHuahong Group
(Huali Semiconductor)		Fab6Shanghai34
CompletedHuahong Group
(Huali Semiconductor)		Fab7Wuxi2.58
CompletedHua Run Microelectronics-Chonqing23.5
CompletedNexchipN1,N2Hefei44
CompletedYMTCFab2Wuhan010
CompletedYMTCFab3Wuhan010
CompletedHeifei ChangxinFab1Heifei412.5
CompletedXMCWHFab1Wuhan2.52.5
CompletedXMCWHFab2Wuhan2.511.5
CompletedSilan Micro (Silan Jixin)Fab1Xiamen48
CompletedWen Tai-Anshi Semiconductor -Shanghai310
CompletedFerrotec-Hangzhou55
CompletedFujian JinhuaF1-F2Quanzhou06
CompletedSamsungFabx1Xian1212
CompletedSamsungFabx2Xian820
CompletedIntelFabx68 Phase 2Dalian44
CompletedSK HynixHC1Wuxi1010
CompletedSK HynixHC2Wuxi1020
CompletedTexas Instruments*-Chengdu55
CompletedTSMCNjFab16Nanjing22
CompletedUMC XiamenFAB12xXiamen25
Inventory of semiconductor fabs in mainland China (12-inch/300mm)

*Texas Instruments' fab in Chengdu manufactures both 8-inch and 12-inch.

StatusCompanyNameLocationCurrent capacity (10,000 pieces/month)Planned capacity
Under constructionSMICSN2Shanghai03.5
Under constructionSMIC East-Shanghai010
Under constructionSMICB3P1Beijing010
Under constructionSMICFAB16BShenzhen010
Under constructionSMIC Xiqing-Tianjin010
Under constructionSMIC Jingcheng-Shaoxing01
PlannedSMICBeijing05
PlannedSMIC-Beijing05
PlannedSMIC-Beijing05
PlannedHuahon Group
(Huali Microelectronics)		Fab8Wuxi04
PlannedHuahon Group
(Huali Microelectronics)		Fab9Wuxi08.3
Under constructionHua Run Microelectronics-Shenzhen048
PlannedNexchipN3Hefei04
PlannedNexchipN4Hefei04
Under constructionYMTCFab1Wuhan510
PlannedHefei Changxin/ GigaDevice-Hefei012.5
Under constructionTsinghua UnigroupCDChengdu030
Under constructionYue Xin SemiconductorPhase 3Guangzhou24
Under constructionZenith SiliconNansha ProjectGuangzhou26
Under constructionSienidmPhase 2Qingdao38
PlannedSilan Micro (Silan Jike)Fab2Xiamen08
Under constructionJita SemiconductorLingang Phase 2Shanghai05
PlannedSilergy-Qingdao04
Under constructionCqaosCQChongqing57
Inventory of future semiconductor fabs in mainland China (12-inch/300mm)

TrendForce further states that according to statistics, China currently operates 31 fabs in 12-inch – including those under construction with fixed capacity for 12-inch. The total monthly capacity is approximately 1.189 million wafers according to the researchers. However, these fabs have “more in the tank” in terms of capacity utilisation – which leaves room for expansion.

“Considering construction and future planning, it is anticipated that China will add 24 fabs in 12-inch in the next five years, with a planned monthly capacity of 2.223 million wafer capacity. Assuming all planned 12-inch wafer foundries achieve full production, by the end of 2026, the total monthly capacity of 12-inch in China will exceed 4.14 million wafer capacity, marking a 248.19% increase compared to the current capacity utilization rate,” TrendForce writes in the report.

© TrendForce
November 14 2023
