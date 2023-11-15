© Volvo
Volvo to acquire battery business from Proterra
Proterra Inc. and Proterra Operating Company Inc. are in a voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy process in the US. Volvo Group has been selected as the winning bidder in an auction for the business and assets of the Proterra Powered business unit at a purchase price of USD 210 million.
The assets to be acquired include a development centre for battery modules and packs in California and an assembly factory in South Carolina.
The transaction between Proterra Inc. and Proterra Operating Company as sellers and Volvo is subject to approval by the bankruptcy court in the US. In addition, the closing of the transaction, which is expected in early 2024, will be subject to merger clearance and certain other conditions.