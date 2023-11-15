European component distribution decelerates

According to DMASS Europe e.V., European components distribution reached the tail end of a longer-than-expected growth period and is now experiencing a market contraction. In Q3/2023 the market declined by 5.6% to EUR 5.15 billion. While semiconductors went down by 3.2% to EUR 3.65 billion, IP&E (Interconnect, Passive and Electromechanical) components declined by 11% to EUR 1.5 billion.

“Considering the situation of a 3-year growth stretch with heavy allocation across most components’ segments, the current slowdown is not unexpected. As inventory levels are still high, we are seeing weak bookings for the time being. 2023 will probably end slightly positive at high revenue levels, 2024 will require our patience until a substantial turnaround of the demand side will occur. Long-term, our expectations remain positive, especially for distribution in Europe and all the industry segments we serve,” says Hermann Reiter, in a press release.

Semiconductors by country Total K€ Change Q3 YoY UK 244.356 2,87% Ireland 31.899 7,53% Germany 1.098.467 2,50% France 238.834 -2,46% Italy 329.086 -1,16% Switzerland 142.527 -7,58% Nordic 286.437 -10,01% Benelux 140.922 -6,90% Iberia 163.444 1,49% Austria 106.264 -8,61% Russia 8 -99,74% Eastern Europe 610.576 -9,35% Israel 142.331 -18,71% Turkey 81.283 24,48% Other 32.262 -10,27% DMASS semiconductor total 3.648.696 -3,24%

At a total revenue of EUR 3.65 billion, semiconductors showed a slight decline of 3.2% at a still healthy level. Regionally, only a few countries or regions remained positive (UK, Germany, Turkey), and the rest slid into a slowdown. From a product perspective, most product groups showed negative growth, except for MOS Micro, Programmable Logic and Other Logic.

“Very often over the last few years, the term ‘unprecedented times’ has been used to describe an anomaly in a genuinely positive market like electronic components. I am pretty sure that we will see more unprecedented and unpredictable times in the future. However, despite all current geo-political challenges and potential disruptive forces ahead, the long-term outlook for our industry overall not only remains positive, but we will see ‘unprecedented’ dynamics, not the least driven by Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing” says Chairman Hermann Reiter.

In IP&E, the slowdown that was already underway since the beginning of 2023 continued in Q3. The IP&E distribution market declined by 11% to EUR 1.5 billion in the summer quarter. Regional differences were much more obvious than in semis. Of the bigger countries Germany was hit hardest with nearly -17%, while France only declined by 2.3%. The only country with positive growth was Turkey with +28%. On the product side, Power Supplies suffered the least, while Electromechanical components (including Interconnect) declined by 9.3% and Passives by 14.4%