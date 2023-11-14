Emerald EMS expands it footprint, acquires Ascentron

Ascentron, which is based near Medford in Oregon, is known for its customer base in the Life Sciences and Aerospace sectors. With its FDA registration, Ascentron has established itself as a trusted partner in the highly regulated healthcare industry. This acquisition not only broadens Emerald EMS' customer base but also adds expertise in these specialised fields.

Amanda Brewer, who formerly played a pivotal role at Emerald EMS's Brea, California location, has assumed the role of President for Ascentron.

"Ascentron has established a strong reputation and a highly regarded team in the Pacific Northwest. I am humbled and honored to be part of this esteemed group and to have this revered team join the Emerald family. Together, we anticipate exciting opportunities, and I am eager to uphold our tradition of delivering exceptional service and quality to our valued customers," Brewer says in a press release.

According to information on the company's website, Ascentron operates out of a 33,000-square-foot facility and runs a high-mix low-to-medium volume focus. The company is AS9100D, ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 certified and ITAR registered.

"This addition to the Emerald family of companies expands our geographical footprint through the addition of a facility in Southern Oregon, thereby reinforcing our commitment to serving our customers in the western United States," says Ascentron CEO Hartmut Liebel in the press release.

This acquisition perfectly complements Emerald EMS's network of engineering services and manufacturing facilities, including domestic locations in California, Michigan, and New Hampshire, as well as international facilities in Shenzhen, China, and Penang, Malaysia.