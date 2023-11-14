Raspberry Pi 5 rolls off production lines at Sony UK

Having partnered with Raspberry Pi since 2012, Sony UK TEC has produced more than 50 million units over the past eleven years, making this one of the site's most successful contract manufacturing relationships in Europe. The Welsh-based operation not only produces the five main Raspberry Pi models, but also the entire line of Pi peripherals and a number of other products for customers worldwide.

“We are immensely proud to be the manufacturing partner for the highly anticipated Raspberry Pi5,” says Kevin Edwards, Director at Engineering at Sony UK TEC in a press release. “This newest edition to the Raspberry Pi product line challenged our teams to innovate our manufacturing processes, while still maintaining the product’s price point, which is important to the Raspberry Pi’s mission to create opportunities for learning and innovation in industry.”

The Raspberry Pi team, Suppliers, and Sony UK TEC worked closely together to successfully reduce the Raspberry Pi 5's packaging, which significantly reduced the product's overall carbon footprint.