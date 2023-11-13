Saab gets green light for new plant in India

The approval is described as a milestone in Saab’s progress towards the establishment of a new manufacturing facility in India which will produce the latest generation of the Carl Gustaf shoulder-launched weapon. Saab will be partnering with Indian suppliers and the systems manufactured at the facility will fully meet the requirements of “Make in India”.

“It is a great honour to be trusted as a global defence company to receive approval for 100% foreign direct investment in India. This underlines our strong commitment to Make in India and our excellent collaboration with the Indian Defence Forces”, says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab’s business area Dynamics in a press release.