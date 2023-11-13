Cipsa Circuits invests in new InduBond system

The new InduBond Xpress has successfully been implemented at the PCB manufacturer’s production plant in Barcelona, Spain.

The InduBond X-Press 360 is described as a new way of laminating PCB, using Induction Heating Technology to deliver precisely the energy needed to cure the resins with no thermal delays in any direction of the stack. X, Y and Z direction. Cold Cycle is also done in the same chamber by forced air controlling air flow speed and water temp.