Adeon receives massive order for Teltonika's new PCB factory

In a press release, Adeon explains that the initial conversation between the companies started in early 2022 and revolved around offering solutions and providing plans for installation training and long-term support. Teltonika's new PCB plant will be the first new volume PCB factory to be built in Europe in more than 20 years. And according to Adeon who will supply a big chunk of the equipment, the factory will see an extremely high level of automation.

"Adeon Technologies is truly proud of having been involved from an early stage and extremely honoured to have been selected as one of the leading supply partners in the project," the Dutch company writes in the press release, adding that "Teltonika’s new PCB factory marks a true milestone for making steps to secure crucial PCB manufacturing in Europe."

Installation of the ordered machines is expected to take place in due course during 2024, and Adeon has already assigned a project team to ensure a smooth delivery and implementation of the equipment. And looking at the order – It's a long shopping list for the future plant.