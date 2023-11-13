Desay SV Europe sells its aftermarket business

In the future, Desay will focus exclusively on original equipment for automotive manufacturers in the areas of Smart Cabin (infotainment solutions), Smart Drive (driver assistance systems) and Smart Antenna (intelligent antenna solutions).

The sale is being carried out as part of a so-called asset deal, in which personnel as well as assets, such as production equipment and tools, inventories and licensing rights will be transferred to the buyer. The parties expect to close the transaction in mid-December.

“With Michael Märte, we have found a buyer who knows the market and the market players very well and who will successfully lead the aftermarket business into the future under the long-established Antennentechnik Bad Blankenburg brand with the existing team,” says Dr Michael Weber, Managing Director of Desay SV Europe, in a press release.

He continues to state that a joint project team has been formed to drive forward all necessary measures for a smooth transfer of business activities.

“The production of antennas and accessories will remain in the region. The continued employment of the long-standing, experienced employees is secured as part of the transfer of operations. This means that customers will continue to be supplied and supported seamlessly,” Dr Weber says.

Michael Märte, who was Managing Director at Antennentechnik Bad Blankenburg from 2003 to 2017, says that ATTB Antennentechnik Bad Blankenburg GmbH is taking over a very committed team that is characterized by a high level of technological expertise and long-standing business relationships with sales and project partners.

“The aftermarket for antennas and accessories offers attractive growth opportunities – both geographically and in future areas such as smart meter, smart cities and smart industry. I am looking forward to a good, trustful cooperation with the team and the continuation of the well-known, traditional ATTB brand in the newly founded ATTB Antennentechnik Bad Blankenburg GmbH based in Teichröda. The previous sales and segment manager Jan Krönke will be responsible for the acquired business together with me,” Michael Märte, continues.

It is planned that current production for the aftermarket will continue at Desay SV Europe in Weimar-Legefeld until mid-December 2023. Then, starting in January 2024, the newly established ATTB Antennentechnik Bad Blankenburg GmbH will begin production in Teichröda, about 25 kilometres south of Weimar.

The Antennentechnik Bad Blankenburg brand specialises in the development, production and distribution of antenna solutions in the mobile and stationary aftermarket. The main sales market is Europe with a focus on the DACH region.