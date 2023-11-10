DIALOG and Morimatsu to invest $53m in Malaysian facility

The new 18,245 m2 facility, which will provide one-stop engineering and fabrication services, is expected to be completed by 1Q25, and will create 500 jobs.

Morimatsu manufactures equipment and modules used in the production of raw materials for EV batteries, semiconductors, and green energy At a groundbreaking ceremony, Morimatsu executive director Hirotaka Kawashima said the new facility will focus on manufacturing equipment and modules that are used to produce raw materials for electric vehicle batteries and semiconductors. He expects it to generate USD 60 million a year.