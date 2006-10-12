Automotive will be highlighted at Electronica

According to Messe München the exhibition Electronica will highlight the automotive industry this year.

Held at the New Munich Trade Fair Center from November 13 to 17, Electronica will give a focus to the industry sectors that promise significant growth in the years to come and among others the show will feature an Automotive Conference from November 13 to 15 in the ICM where current and future trends within the automotive electronics industry segment will be discussed.