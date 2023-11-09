SP Manufacturing expands into the US

With the capabilities and location of its new centre, SP Manufacturing can collaborate more closely with customers onshore in the US, and support the entire product lifecycle from design to mass production at its manufacturing sites in Indonesia, Malaysia, China, Germany and Poland.

"We're delighted to expand into the United States, where so many of our leading customers are located. Our new Design and Development Center allows us to collaborate with customers more closely than ever, providing onshore services and support for customers that must operate at unfailing standards of technical performance and delivery," said Jackson Tan, Global Business Development Director of SP Manufacturing in a press release.

For example, SP Manufacturing can work closely with customers onshore at the design and engineering phase, and then transition products into its "China+N" mass production sites around the world in Southeast Asia, China, and Europe.