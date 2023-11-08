Nokia Bell Labs and Aramco launch R&D collab

With this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the companies aim to accelerate digital transformation within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the MENA region and globally.

According to a press release, the collaboration seeks to leverage cutting-edge research and technologies from both companies to advance digital use cases for a range of industries, including oil and gas, utilities, mining, manufacturing and logistics.

The companies are expected to collaborate on research and development efforts, develop joint proof-of-concept solutions, and validate technologies in real-world deployments to expand enterprise industrial automation applications. The collaboration will also aim to focus on fostering a comprehensive ecosystem for 5G and emerging technologies to integrate technologies that will help shape the future of industrial sectors.