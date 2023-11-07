Swedish EMS expands its operations

"We see a great need for more capacity. So far we have solved it by allocating available capacity and by investing in equipment for more advanced production. In order to become both more competitive and further increase capacity, the next step is to expand the production area. The new part will be fully climate-controlled, which creates the best possible conditions for electronics manufacturing," says Carl Lidén CEO Inission Malmö, in a press release.

Several technological and environmental-oriented investments are being made in tandem with the expansion. All factory lighting was replaced with LED in October, and more updates to the existing property will take place in November.

The existing factory in Malmö currently offers Inission roughly 4,200 square meters of floor space, and with a new extension, the EMS provider is adding another 1,200 square meters. Carl Lidén told Evertiq in a previous interview that every single square meter of the expansion is devoted to production space.