DuPont opens new production site in Delaware

The new facility, the Tralee Park Annex, will significantly expand DuPont's Kalrez perfluoroelastomer parts capacity. The site also features a high-end ISO Class 6 Cleanroom, upgraded manufacturing equipment, optimised facility layout and space to support future business growth. From chemical processing to semiconductor chip manufacturing, DuPont Kalrez elastomers are engineered to provide more stability, resistance, and effective sealing.

The new site will create approximately 50 new positions, including operations, maintenance, engineering and continuous improvement roles – many of which are STEM-related and critical to safe manufacturing operations