© DuPont
General |
DuPont opens new production site in Delaware
DuPont has officially opened its new DuPont Kalrez manufacturing site in Newark, Delaware as it looks to meet growing global customer demand from the semiconductor and industrials sectors.
The new facility, the Tralee Park Annex, will significantly expand DuPont's Kalrez perfluoroelastomer parts capacity. The site also features a high-end ISO Class 6 Cleanroom, upgraded manufacturing equipment, optimised facility layout and space to support future business growth. From chemical processing to semiconductor chip manufacturing, DuPont Kalrez elastomers are engineered to provide more stability, resistance, and effective sealing.
The new site will create approximately 50 new positions, including operations, maintenance, engineering and continuous improvement roles – many of which are STEM-related and critical to safe manufacturing operations