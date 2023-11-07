Polestar inks battery agreement with SK On

The Swedish company says it chose SK On due to the company's superior battery cell technology, offering high-performing chemistry, fast charging, efficient discharging and superior driving range. The high-nickel battery cell modules comprise ultra-long 56 cm cells with high energy density.

“Our relationship with SK On has been fruitful following our initial MOU and their investment in our brand. Polestar 5 is developing at pace and will feature this high-capacity battery to provide the performance expected of our grand tourer,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, in a press release.

With production planned to start in 2025, Polestar 5 is the evolution of the Polestar Precept concept car.