Polestar inks battery agreement with SK On
Swedish EV manufacturer Polestar has signed an agreement with South Korean battery manufacturer SK On for the supply of battery cell modules for its upcoming Polestar 5 electric 4-door GT.
The Swedish company says it chose SK On due to the company's superior battery cell technology, offering high-performing chemistry, fast charging, efficient discharging and superior driving range. The high-nickel battery cell modules comprise ultra-long 56 cm cells with high energy density.
“Our relationship with SK On has been fruitful following our initial MOU and their investment in our brand. Polestar 5 is developing at pace and will feature this high-capacity battery to provide the performance expected of our grand tourer,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, in a press release.
With production planned to start in 2025, Polestar 5 is the evolution of the Polestar Precept concept car.
“We are delighted to collaborate with Polestar on its top-tier EV model. We will solidify our partnership with Polestar and create new opportunities through this agreement,” says Jee Dong-seob, CEO of SK On.