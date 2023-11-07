Lantronix names new president and CEO

Awsare comes to Lantronix from Synaptics, a provider of semiconductor products, where he has most recently served as senior vice president and general manager of its Enterprise and Mobile Division, its largest division. After joining Synaptics in 2017, Awsare was part of Synaptics’s pivot from Mobile to the IoT and enterprise markets.

“Like many in the industry, I have watched the transformation of Lantronix over the last four years. I am honored and excited to join the team and to help drive the execution of the company’s growth strategy that will continue to leverage key customer engagements with industry-leading technologies, complemented with accretive acquisitions,” says Awsare says in a press release.

Between 2012 and 2017, before his tenure at Synaptics, Awsare served in several senior roles including president of Conexant Systems. From 2008 to 2012, Awsare was president of Nuvoton Technology Corporation America, where he was responsible for U.S.-based operations.