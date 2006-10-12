Electronics Production | October 12, 2006
Rutronik and Balkhausen in agreement
Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH has further extended its lines in the area of Electromechanics/Thermal Management: the broadliner has concluded a pan-European franchise contract with Balkhausen, a Division of Brady GmbH, a manufacturer of thermal management products.
Under the Transtherm brand, Balkhausen offers thermally-conducting materials for heat dissipation, insulation, gluing and bridging gaps for thermal management in electronics. Balkhausen expects a deep market penetration in Europe through the large customer potential and the solid technical competence of the broadliner. With this agreement, Rutronik rounds out its product range of thermally-conducting foils, above all in view of its latest thermal management campaign with courses and technical support in Application Development. This broadline distributor supports its customers with thermal management through technical application support and its well-coordi
nated product range from the following manufacturers: Balkhausen, 3M, Assmann, ADDA, T&T, Y.S. Tech, Delta and United Pro. Other partners are Andus and Thermacore Europe.
Transtherm thermally-conducting foils are used on the separation surfaces between the heat-producing components and the heat sinks in order to minimise the thermal resistance. Every electrical process is accompanied by losses which are released in the form of heat. Critical temperatures lead unavoidably to premature failure of the component and to higher costs as a result. The heat-conducting foils reduce the thermal resistance between the component and the heat sink through an improvement of the surface contact and promote the cooling of the component in this way. They adapt to unevenness of the surfaces pressing into each other and exclude air from the surface between them. The self-adhesive foils are distinguished by a high temperature resistance and are used when components are glued to heat sinks and power transistors.
"Thermal management is a competitive factor which must be taken into account from the beginning in development work. Ignoring it can lead to shocking disadvantages in competition, such as increased costs and loss of time with the product launch", are concerns raised by Jörg Ciper, Business Unit Manager Electromechanics. For this reason, this year Rutronik initiated a thermal management campaign in close cooperation with its manufacturers, which made customers and others aware of the high sensitivity of this topic through the transfer of knowledge and technical advice.
